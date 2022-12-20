Just prior to Dec. 5, it appeared that Amourence Lee would become mayor, and that this would allow for the selection of a moderate candidate preferred by Lee and Adam Loraine to occupy the fifth council seat. And that is precisely what happened. But the drama of the weeklong deadlock it took to achieve that has left our city reeling with continuing bitterness and recriminations. How in the future can we minimize such divisiveness over mayoral succession?
A simple fix would be to enact a amendment to our city charter. In the section pertaining to mayoral succession, where it stipulates that the mayor be elected at the first City Council meeting, simply add that if the mayor is not elected by the end of the calendar day of the scheduled meeting, the mayorship then defaults to the longest-serving councilmember, other than the incumbent mayor. If the incumbent mayor is the only councilmember who is not newly elected, then the mayorship will be drawn by lot.
Deadlock invites bitterness and division. This gets compounded when the stakes involve the power balance, as it invites the potential for corruption. We are now witnessing the bitter results of that: corrupt offers, their dramatic revelation, demands that names be named, and, when those demands are met, counter-accusations of calumny. Flaws in the rules for succession enabled this to happen, and steps should be taken to prevent the same mistakes again. We can do this.
