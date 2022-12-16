It is worth remembering, though, that the order of those two actions matters. I encourage anyone curious to read the charter. Section 2.09: “The new members shall then be inducted into office, whereupon the council shall elect the mayor and deputy mayor.” Section 2.02: “The mayor shall preside at meetings of the council ... The deputy mayor shall act as mayor during the absence or disability of the mayor.”
The question you should ask yourself — and the question the city attorney should have clarified for the council — is not whether they have a plausible argument to defend reversing the order. The question is whether a commonsense reading of the language would be sufficient to get a disgruntled party into court, if they are disadvantaged in a 3-2 vote with Hedges in the majority. San Mateo could win that suit, but trying a case is expensive. It’s an unnecessary risk, especially considering how unsettled questions about basic procedures of democracy currently are.
In Rich Hedges’ shoes, I would insist at the next meeting on holding a second vote on my appointment, with Ms. Lee recognized as mayor, and then retake the oath of office, to immunize the council against this problem.
