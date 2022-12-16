Like many of my fellow San Mateans, I was both saddened and appalled at the allegation made at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting by Councilmember Lee that she had allegedly been approached by an individual who appeared able to ensure she would receive sufficient votes for mayor in exchange for her support of a specific council candidate.
Whether the outcome of an investigation determines this to be true or simply the case of an overzealous supporter stating their desired outcome, the fact remains that once the name of Cliff Robbins was revealed as that candidate, it will forever remain in the public realm. As the now retired Parks and Recreation director, I had the distinct honor of working with Mr. Robbins as a Park and Recreation commissioner for eight years before he moved on to the Public Works/Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission where he continues to serve. His commitment to the San Mateo community is further evidenced by his service as the president of the San Mateo City Parks and Recreation Foundation and current board chair of Samaritan House. Nothing in my interactions with him over the years has ever revealed him to be anything but an individual of high character, integrity, credibility, honesty and fairness. Reputations take a lifetime to build and, unfortunately, can be lost in a moment of irresponsible action. Whoever thought they may have been doing Mr. Robbins a favor was sadly misguided.
