The developer of the Hillsdale Terrace housing project on El Camino Real has received a two-year extension for site development of the five-story mixed-use building, San Mateo city staff said.
The 1-acre site that used to house the former Taxi’s Hamburgers and a vacant gas station received the extension of associated planning approvals on Nov. 23, Julia Klein, principal planner with the city, said. No changes are proposed to the project plans or conditions of approval with the extension request, with the project remaining the same with the extension. Klein said the applicants are using the time to get their new architects up to speed on new city building code requirements.
The 2700 S. El Camino Real project between 27th and 28th avenues is viewed as a potentially transformational project for the neighborhood. The council approved the project in 2017 and viewed it as a potential benchmark for the transit corridor as the city looked to add residential density. The city envisioned it as a way to take advantage of the new Hillsdale Caltrain station relocation and better connection to the Bay Meadows development and grade separations for 25th, 28th and 31st avenues at the railroad tracks. The 43,535-square-foot site would include 68 new condominiums, with around six affordable units. Approximately 13,462 square feet on the ground floor will be for commercial use, with all existing structures set for demolition. It includes a rooftop garden, public plazas on the corners and 158 parking spaces primarily located in the underground parking garage. The site will also include pedestrian and bicycle improvements in the immediate area of the project site. The developer would also give $400,000 to the city in public improvement fees to offset the height increase, which could be above the Measure Y height measure limit in place. Parts of the project could rise to as much as 71 feet. Residents during the project raised concerns about density, height, traffic and parking issues, calling for a smaller version. However, housing advocates noted the city desperately needed housing and would help address San Mateo’s housing shortage.
Initial plans for 74 units at the site were abandoned after the city determined it would go beyond the voter-approved measures limiting height and density.
A public appeal period for the site development extension will end Dec. 5. The developer applied for the extension in late September. The city did not receive any public comments on the extension application during the comment period between Nov. 7 and Nov. 17. If no one appeals the decision by the Dec. 5 deadline, the planning approval for Hillsdale Terrace will be valid through Oct. 1, 2024.
Representatives from the project were not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.