Time to clean up: An intoxicated person was blocking the stairs and making a mess on Beech Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. Someone on 11th Street in Montara was contacted and found to have an outstanding warrant out of the Healdsburg Police Department, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone was contacted on the cliff bluffs of Montara State Beach in Montara and arrested for public intoxication, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone on Pigeon Point Road in unincorporated San Mateo County was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, it was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Drugs. Someone on Ranch Road in La Honda was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop and found to be in possession of a baggy of suspected methamphetamine, it was reported on Friday, Sept. 18.
