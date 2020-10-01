Was it the Hobgoblin? Someone was arrested after on shoplifting strawberries, throwing pumpkins and jumping on cars on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was contacted after causing a disturbance at a business on El Camino Real and was found to be on probation, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Arrest. Someone on Hillcrest Boulevard contacted a person who was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Pacifica Police Department, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. Someone on Murchison Drive was arrested for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone on Murchison Drive was arrested for alcohol intoxication after causing a disturbance at a store, it was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
