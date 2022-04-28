Combating inflation — Someone stole a shopping cart full of merchandise on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a $690 computer monitor from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
Burglary. Someone pushed over the fence to a storage area on Chess Drive and stole two leaf blowers and two power washers, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
Fraud. Someone fraudulently transferred money from a person’s bank on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Arrest. A man on Chess Drive was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
ID Theft. A man on Pilgrim Drive lost $20,000 via ID theft, it was reported 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Fraud. An agency on East Hillsdale Boulevard said that someone used an EBT card fraudulently, it was reported 2:03 p.m. Monday, April 18.
