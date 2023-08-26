Despite international economic uncertainty, the Port of Redwood City has continued its annual trend of growth, ending the fiscal year 2022-23 with more than $10 million of revenue after helping move 1.82 million metric tons of cargo.
Port officials outlined the successes and future ambitions of the only deep-water port in South San Francisco Bay as part of an end-of-year report to the City Council Monday. The report highlights a number of achievements from fiscal and shipping milestones to the introduction of new community activities.
“While the port continues to recover from cargo tonnage shortfalls due to the pandemic, the pandemic did allow the port to think of new activation efforts along our waterfronts for the community,” Port Commission Chair Ralph Garcia during said Monday’s council meeting.
The port moved 35,000 metric tons more than the previous year, received nearly $1 million from the Port Security Grant Program from the Department of Homeland Security, upgraded its marina software and security system and received the 2022 American Association of Port Authorities Award of Excellence for the opening of a new fishing pier, according to the report.
New community activities have also debuted at the port over the past year including a music concert series and a free drone light show to kick off the summer season. Port officials plan to continue their goal of activating the port into a “destination” in the city in the years to come, according to the report.
Councilmembers lauded the new activities and shared excitement about the port’s continued growth into a community space. But councilmembers also encouraged port officials to conduct more public outreach about the types of activities being offered in hopes that more residents would begin taking advantage of the offerings.
“That’s something I’d love to see in general, just to see folks are actually taking advantage of this space. It’s there for recreation and just filling it up with as many people who are taking up space there and making it their own,” Vice Mayor Lissette Espinoza Garnica said.
Port Executive Director Kristine Zortman said officials are eagerly attempting to expose maritime professions to young people, noting many are unaware industry jobs pay six figures. Port officials are also beginning to conduct an environmental review of opening a new ferry stop at the port which she said will also help drive foot traffic and notice to community activities at the port.
Councilmembers also shared excitement about the new form of transportation being developed in the city and the possibility of reducing single-occupancy car traffic in the region that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Zortman said shipping goods on boats already greatly reduces emissions. Shipping on a boat is equivalent to taking about 2,800 trucks off the road, making it the second most climate-friendly mode of shipping after airplanes, and also reduces wear and tear on roads, she said.
“I just can’t wait to see people be part of our system and how we will take so many cars off our road and be able to do that through our waterways,” Councilmember Alicia Aguirre said. “I look forward to everything we’re mentioning. We have to let the community know the gem is there and how to use it even if it’s just to go for a walk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.