Grab a lawn chair, blankets and the dog and look up into the sky for the Port of Redwood City’s inaugural drone light show.
More than 100 drones will soar 400 feet above the Bay and will take shapes of jellyfish, boats and other aquatic visuals May 6, the Port of Redwood City announced in a press release Monday.
The festivities will kick off 7 p.m. starting with a 90-minute performance from The E-Ticket Band, a Bay Area based group. The light show starts at 8:45 p.m. and will last 12-15 minutes with music. Both Blue Fish Kitchen and Twister Food Truck will be selling fried fish and Asian fusion eats, respectively. And Mister Softee’s soft serve ice cream truck will be there for sweets, according to the release.
“This event is new, unique and is just one of the many ways the Port of Redwood City is activating our waterfront by offering fun, family friendly events to serve the community,” Kristine Zortman, executive director of the Port, said in the release.
The Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show, scheduled from May 4-7, will be showcasing new sailboats, power boats, gear and hardware. It will also offer seminars and interactive workshops. Tickets for the Power Boat Show are $15 and ages 12 and up, according to the release.
The port will have fresh halibut, black cod, rockfish and sand dab fish for sale, however, the start time has yet to be determined.
The show is pet friendly and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair and blankets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.