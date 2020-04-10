A San Mateo man was charged with murder Thursday for shooting another man who later died in late March. His wife, who was charged with being an accessory, was released on no bail, based on new state guidelines, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The man, Nathan Rodriguez, 32, and his wife, Karla Rodriguez, 31, were charged for the incident that took place on March 27 in which Gilberto Gonzalez Ramirez, 22, of San Mateo, was shot in the head in the area of Rogell Avenue and North Kingston Street in the North Shoreview neighborhood. He died March 31 of his injuries. Another man was shot in the butt and was from East Palo Alto. Police said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between gangs.
Nathan Rodriguez was granted a court-appointed attorney and is being held on $10 million bail.
