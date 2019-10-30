A man suspected of trying to kill three people Monday evening in “a rapidly evolving series of stabbings” was arrested a short time later after being talked out of a lagoon in San Mateo’s Edgewater Isle neighborhood, police said.
At about 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the BJ’s restaurant in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, where they found a victim who had been stabbed in the neck, according to San Mateo police.
The victim’s wounds weren’t life-threatening and officers provided first aid.
While attending to the victim, officers were told by witnesses that the suspect had run across nearby State Route 92.
At 7:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the other side of the highway to investigate another stabbing, this time in the Edgewater Isle neighborhood.
As officers were helping a bicyclist who had been stabbed while riding along the lagoon, another person approached them saying that they had also been attacked by a knife-wielding man, according to police.
Neither of the additional victims’ wounds were life-threatening.
At about the same time as officers where contacting the second and third victims, officers from the city’s Crime Reduction Unit found the suspect, 19-year-old
of East Palo Alto, wading in the lagoon and acting erratically, according to police.
Officers were able to talk Canche out of the water and safely arrest him on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
He was taken to San Mateo County Jail, while his alleged victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
