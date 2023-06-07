Millbrae Councilwoman Gina Papan announced her candidacy for the District 1 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
“As vice mayor of Millbrae, I championed innovative programs utilizing Life Moves’ outreach to engage individuals experiencing homelessness and provide supportive services access to resources, while effectively transitioning them to interim and permanent housing,” Papan said in an email announcement. “As supervisor, I’ll expand these successful approaches countywide and increase affordable housing options for our local workforce, first responders, and unhoused residents, including expanding shelter and support services to unhoused children and their families and ensuring county health care programs can continue.”
