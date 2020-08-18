A Daly City man was sentenced Friday to 120 days in county jail and three years probation for embezzling more than $100,000 from Walmart.com while working for the company, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Richard Ibarra, 26, will also have to pay restitution to Walmart in an amount not to exceed $81,585.91.
Ibarra, who worked in the mail room, used his position to make over 157 transactions typically between $200 and $300 each, prosecutors said. The thefts, which occurred between 2017 and 2019, were made via refunds through a company-owned credit card terminal onto six of Ibarra’s credit cards.
Ibarra said the reason for the embezzlement was he had fallen on hard times and had to pay his bills. But prosecutors discovered he spent the stolen funds at retailers like Louis Vuitton, Victoria’s Secret and similar stores; made car payments and purchased nearly $14,000 worth of mobile games.
