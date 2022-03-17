TUESDAY
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 8, Woodside 6
The Gators held off the Wildcats in the PAL Ocean Division opener for both teams.
SHP (1-0 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall) led 6-3 after four inning, but a three-run top of the fifth from woodside (0-1, 6-4) briefly tied the game at 6-all, but the Gators scored once in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to pull out the win.
Nolan Wilbur drove in a pair of runs for SHP, while Andrew Rocha had three hits and John Adrian Dioli added a pair of hits for the Gators. Wilbur got the start on the mound and worked the first four innings, striking out six. Jack Halloran came in to start the fifth and ended up picking up the win, striking out five in two innings of work. Tyler Wong earned the save for the Gators.
Woodside was led by Zackary Sullivan, who banged out four hits, including two doubles. Braiden Bosell also had a double and drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Priory 9, Design Tech 1
The Panthers pummelled the Dragons in the PSAL opener for both schools.
Priory scored in all but two innings, while D Tech avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Saahil Kapoor drove in the only run for D Tech (0-1 PSAL, 2-2 overall), while Eoin Halili had two of the Dragons’ four hits.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 11, San Ramon Valley 10, OT
The Gators held off the Wolves in a non-league battle of Nor Cal powers.
SHP (2-0), the defending CCS champ, got three goals apiece from Ellie Noto and Emily Leshin. Kat Showalter added a pair of goals for the Gators. Ava Shenk added a goal to go along with two assists, while SHP goalies Lauren Hall and Gabby Galletti combined for 10 saves.
Boys’ tennis
Burlingame 7, Mills 0
The Panthers had little trouble in beating the Vikings.
Burlingame (2-2 PAL Bay) dominated the three doubles matches, losing just one game. Ryan Gyde and Dylan Ares Hanson, playing at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Finn Sheehy and Max Magidin both won their matches at love.
Arihant Mishra-Agoram, playing at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, also won 6-0, 6-0, as did Chinmay Rao at No. 4 singles.
Mills falls to 0-5 in Bay play.
Carlmont 7, Hillsdale 0
Most of the Scots cruised to wins over the Knights, with six of the seven matches lasting only two sets.
The No. 2 singles match between Carlmont’s Iman Shafaie and Hillsdale’s George Jiang was the exception. The pair split the first two sets, with Shafaie winning the first 6-1 and Jiang rally to win the second 6-4. With the team match already decided, a super tiebreaker was used in lieu of a third set, with Shaefie winning the first-to-10 set 10-6.
Carlmont improved to 2-0 with the win, while Hillsdale fell to 1-3.
Half Moon Bay 7, Oceana 0
The Cougars improved to 4-0 in Ocean Division play with the shutout of the Sharks.
Alex Koron and Dante Rodgers were dominant at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Koron lost only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 victory, while Rodgers lost only one in a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Woodside 5, Sequoia 2
The Wildcats stayed a game behind Half Moon Bay in the Ocean standings with the win over the Ravens.
Shai Diekman, Patrik Van Hoven, and Justin Lee all won singles matches for Woodside (3-1), while Lief Austin and Taiko Yamamoto, and Sebastian NajbelaRaphael Bajet won their doubles matches for Woodside.
Sequoia (3-2) got its wins from Johnny Berry at No. 4 singles and Zach Heisler and Eric Reinemon winning at No. 3 doubles for the Ravens.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton stayed unbeaten in Bay Division play with a 6-1 win over San Mateo. … Westmoor beat Capuchino twice, both times 5-0. The two played a regularly scheduled match and then played a match that was rescheduled from April 14.
Badminton
Mills 26, Carlmont 4
Alex Sin and Charlotte Tse handed the Hsu sibling from Carlmont No. 1 singles defeats. Sin topped Ethan Hsu 21-13, 21-11, while Tse beat Elise Hsu 21-14, 21-14.
Mills also swept the three No. 1 doubles matches as well as the Vikings improved to 5-0 in PAL Bay play.
San Mateo 20, Capuchino 10
The Bearcats won four of the five No. 1 matches, including at mixed doubles, where Sean Xiong and Sam Young had work for a 21-15, 22-20 win over Capuchino’s Kevin Tan and Kaley Shum.
In other action …
Aragon beat Westmoor 29-1. … Burlingame held off South City, 19-11. … Woodside beat Hillsdale 20-10. … Jefferson beat Terra Nova 23-7. … Menlo-Atherton topped Sequoia 21-9.
