PALO ALTO — The baseball world could learn a thing or two from the way the Hillsborough All-Stars carry themselves on the field.

Off to a 4-0 start in the District 52 Little League All-Stars 12s tourney, Hillsborough’s one-two punch of Cole Callen and Robert Ramirez had every chance to hotdog during Saturday’s 10-2 victory over Alpine. The win propelled Hillsborough into the championship round of the double-elimination tournament, with Callen and Ramirez combining on a 5-for-5 night with a home run apiece at the plate, while also accounting for 5 1/3 innings pitched on the mound.

Hillsborough baseball Robert Ramirez

Hillsborough pitcher Robert Ramirez gets a hug from coach Tim Luceno after battling through the third inning Saturday in the District 52 Little League All-Stars 12s tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription