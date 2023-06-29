By virtue of two exciting one-run wins, both San Mateo teams will advance to the winners’ bracket semifinals of the District 52 Little League All-Stars 10s tournament.

San Mateo American won a thriller Wednesday evening at Fairway Park with a 2-1 walk-off over Hillsborough. Later that evening, San Mateo National rallied for three runs in the first inning and held off host Pacifica National for a 3-2 win.

San Mateo National

San Mateo National pitcher Caleb Fuata, middle, celebrates after striking out the side in the fifth inning against Pacifica National with William Falzon, left, and Mason Lambrects in the District 52 All-Stars 10s tournament Wednesday night at Fairway Park. 
San Mateo American’s Mazin Khoury

San Mateo American’s Mazin Khoury slides home with the game-winning run against Hillsborough in the District 52 All-Stars 10s tournament Wednesday at Fairway Park.

