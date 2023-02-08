Lately there have been a several letters to the Daily Journal, back and forth, pros and cons, regarding climate change. The climate change activists claim the science of climate change is “settled” and the facts are unchallengeable. Thus, they must silence the voice of climate change skeptics; they accuse them of spreading “disinformation.” They label them “science deniers.”
But the science of anything is rarely ever settled. Doesn’t “science” mean, in its essence, to keep an open mind to new data and to new theories, and to relentlessly question “settled” dogma? And therein lies the crucial difference between the two sides: Climate activists refuse to open their minds to new data, new theories, and new ideas or to question existing doctrine. Climate skeptics want to explore new data, theories and ideas and put to the test existing dogma. Now let us ask this question: Which side in the debate, are the true “science deniers?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.