Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 9 letter to the editor “There is no pending climate catastrophe.”
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain and wind. High 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 5:44 am
Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 9 letter to the editor “There is no pending climate catastrophe.”
It is not accurate to say that climate change is at the bottom of the list of concerns for most members of the U.N. In fact, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change recognizes the need to address the problem of climate change and work toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Many countries, particularly those that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, view this issue as a top priority.
Second, it is not accurate to say that “far more people die from being too cold than too warm.” While extreme cold can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations, there is also significant evidence that extreme heat can have serious health impacts, particularly for older people and those with preexisting health conditions. In addition, the impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe heat waves, droughts and storms, can have serious consequences for human health and well-being.
Finally, the idea that the “massive greening of the Earth due to man’s CO2 emissions” is a good thing is not supported by scientific evidence. While increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere may lead to some increases in plant growth in some regions, it does not outweigh the negative impacts of climate change.
David Brittain
San Carlos
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.