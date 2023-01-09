How did the left convince so many people we face a climate catastrophe when climate change is at the bottom of the list of concerns for most UN nations? When did it become fashionable to accept temperature predictions 50 years from now? Just 10,000 years ago we had a 2-mile thick ice sheet over North America and only 200 years ago we came out of a Little Ice Age that had starved millions to death in Europe due to a lack of enough CO2 in the air to grow food. Those were real climate catastrophes.
How did mostly clean burning natural gas become equivilant to burning coal? Who says that the world’s optimal temperature should be 57°? It is an indisputable fact that far more people die from being too cold than too warm. How can we say the massive greening of the earth due to man’s CO2 emissions in the past 70 years is bad for the planet? The fact is man’s emissions are only a small part of the CO2 that once existed in the atmosphere. Could more CO2 in the air help help avoid another Little Ice Age?
The reality is that technology is well on its way to developing green energy that will be less costly and allow markets to drive out expensive fossil fuel energy. Meanwhile, we can enjoy a slightly warmer climate and greener planet and repurpose climate change money to help poor countries provide clean water, food, medical care and infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.