I respond to Ed Kahl’s letters of Jan. 4 and 9. In my opinion, letters to the editor are not a suitable forum for discussion on the very complex subject of human-caused climate change and its consequences. There is not enough room for a thorough and cogently argued position, with citations of scientific evidence to substantiate claims.
In the scientific community, anthropogenic global warming is no longer a subject for debate. Human activities (burning of fossil fuels, promiscuous land clearance and industrial-scale agriculture) have been heating the planet since the Industrial Revolution, which we know thanks to an overwhelming body of evidence that began with temperature measurements taken at weather stations and on ships starting in the mid-1800s, followed later by tracking surface temperatures with satellites and studying geologic records.
Average global temperatures have increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, with the greatest changes happening in the late 20th century. Over 90% of scientists are certain that anthropogenic global warming is a reality. Most major scientific bodies, from NASA to the World Meteorological Organization, endorse this view. While, as Mr. Kahn indicates, our planet has always been subject to major climatic shifts, the scale and speed of this global warming is causing more frequent and catastrophic weather events that will only increase in scale if nothing is done.
With 8 billion people on the planet, most with little means of adapting to climate change, this is a very different situation from past climatic shifts.
