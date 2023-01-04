California’s dysfunctional energy policy has caused energy prices for cars, homes and businesses to skyrocket because there is no affordable way to store green energy for wintertime use. More than 80% of drivers who can’t afford an electric car are facing higher gasoline prices and homeowners and businesses are facing a doubling in monthly energy bills.
The reality is there is no climate catastrophe and technology is well along in developing affordable green energy. Meanwhile carbon dioxide is greening our planet and millions fewer people are dying of cold or extreme weather. We just need to tide ourselves over until one of many promising and affordable green technologies produces cheap energy that drives higher priced fossil fuel out of the market.
The obvious interim solution is to produce hydrogen from solar in the summer which can be stored for wintertime use. It could be burned in existing natural gas plants with no CO2 emissions. But Sacramento politicians act as if they’d rather raise money off the issue than resolve it.
