Checking, via the internet, on climate change experts, the five most influential experts listed, all with Ph.D.s, who have done extensive research in various scientific fields related to our world’s climate, were Syukuro Manabe, Susan Solomon, James E. Hansen, Phil I. Jones and Veerabhadran Ramanathan. Perhaps they could be put in touch with letter writer Ed Kahl to get his reassuring update on the subject. And they, along with the rest of us readers of the Daily Journal, would be able to sleep better at night.
