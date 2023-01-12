Editor,
Ed Kahl (Letters to the editor, Jan. 4 and Jan. 9) is so wrong about so many things in his climate change-denying screeds that it is not possible to address them in one letter. In response, however, there is one very important point to make. There is overwhelming consensus in the climate science community that climate change is real, that it is caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases, that its consequences are serious, and that there will be devastating impacts on human health and well-being if we don’t manage to get it under control in the next decade or so. These facts are affirmed by reports issued by the U.N.-sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the US National Climate Assessment, and literally thousands of scientific papers that have been published in the past few decades. There is no doubt about the reality of climate change and what we need to do to address it: that is to make dramatic reductions in our emissions of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and others).
