Editor,
A recent letter to the editor, “Who are the science deniers?” (Feb. 8) requires a response. Is climate science merely dogma to which activists demand that everyone submit unquestioningly? Not at all.
The climate is a matter of life and death — everyone should care enough to be skeptical, understand basic concepts and even read peer-reviewed literature (The basic effect is simple enough — if you understand why a blanket keeps you warm, you can understand that infrared-absorbing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere makes Earth hotter). But while skepticism is good, the bad-faith approach of climate deniers is a mockery of science — instead of seeking truth by examining all evidence, it cherry-picks some facts and ignores others, recycles debunked claims and works backward from a preordained conclusion (A conclusion that just happens to benefit petroleum companies, who have poured money into supporting climate denial for decades).
Most climate activists would be overjoyed to wake up one morning and find that all the world’s thermometers had been miscalibrated, all the people watching glaciers disappear and wildfires worsen had been hallucinating, that tens of thousands of the world’s smartest scientists had simply missed something basic about the climate system.
But while nothing is ever 100% certain in science, some things, like an apple falling due to gravity or the planet heating up due to greenhouse gases, are close enough that we can accept them as true; move on and make progress on the urgent business of stopping the planet from becoming uninhabitable.
James Higbie
San Mateo
