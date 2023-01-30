Editor,
Editor,
The recent letter: “Research history when it comes to climate change” was a bouquet of nonsense. The author makes many false claims.
For example, the peak of acreage burned was not in the 1930s as claimed. The EPA website, which. I trust more than a random cynic. states, “of the 10 years with the largest acreage burned, all have occurred since 2004, including the peak year in 2015 (see Figure 2). This period coincides with many of the warmest years on record nationwide.”
Likewise for claims of heat deaths, hurricane strength and so on. All show the signs of a warming climate. The number of billion-dollar+ climate disasters have increased five to nine times since the 1980s. And, we know why. I don’t want to attempt a peak at the motivation of the letter writer. Suffice it to say, he does us no favors. He’s like a doctor who counsels, “you can keep smoking. People died of lung cancer before there were even cigarettes. There are powerful remedies awaiting action in Congress, which would double the effectiveness of the IRA. It is up to us to see the real motivation of candidates.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
