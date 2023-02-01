Editor,
Bob Cohen’s letter from Jan. 20 attempts to question the impacts of climate change by providing some questionable information. Let’s check on its relevance and accuracy. He states correctly that more deaths are caused from cold than from heat, but is this really relevant going forward? As global temperatures continue to rise, not only will heat-related deaths increase dramatically, but so will associated deaths from drought, famine, disease, forced migration and climate-driven territorial conflicts. Parts of the world, mainly south Asia and the Middle East, will become uninhabitable, with longer periods of summer temperatures exceeding 110 F. Higher frequencies of intense heat waves are already observed in those areas (https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/asia/climate-india-pakistan-heatwave-intl/index.html).
