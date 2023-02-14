In his letter of Feb. 8, Scott Abramson claims that climate change activists are actually “science deniers” because they are not open to exploring new data, theories and ideas about climate change. The positions of climate change activists are informed by the results of over 40 years of research by climate scientists. The science may not be 100% settled — perhaps it’s only 90+% settled. But we ignore its conclusions at our peril.
Here is what we know. Since the late 1800s, global average temperature has risen by 2.2 F; sea levels have risen; the acidity and temperature of the oceans has increased; the Greenland ice sheet and glaciers around the world have melted at an increasing rate, etc. These are verified physical measurements that are not in dispute. We also know to a very high degree of certainty that these changes have been caused by increases in the concentration of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, etc.) in the atmosphere resulting from human activity. There are no natural phenomena that would explain these physical changes. We also know that global temperatures, sea-level rise, etc. will continue to increase in the future as greenhouse gas emissions increase. Sophisticated climate models, although not perfect, help us understand the resulting environmental consequences if we do not aggressively reduce those emissions.
My question to Mr. Abramson is: Where are the alternative data, theories and ideas about climate change that would contradict the results of 40 years of solid climate science research?
