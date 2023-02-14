Scott Abramson’s letter “Who are the science deniers?” misunderstands what epistemologists mean by “settled science.” Settled scientific theories consistently explain the available data, survive numerous tests to falsify their claims, have predictive power and have no serious theoretical rivals. They have nearly universal acceptance within the expert scientific community.
On this account, the basic elements of climate science are very certainly settled. Climate change is a well-observed fact; and it is well-established that burning fossil fuels is far and away the primary cause. Recognizing the settled basics of climate science allows policymakers to act more wisely.
Abramson is also wrong to claim that “climate activists” are uninterested in “new data, new theories and new ideas.” Scientists are generating petabytes of new data every day, posing and testing new theories, and constantly offering new ideas to explain more precisely how and why the climate is changing. Leading climate activists follow this science closely and are very interested in new data, new theories and new ideas. After all, devising effective responses to the climate crisis requires understanding the crisis.
Climate science deniers (so-called “skeptics”) seek to fool people into believing that scientific progress is not progress at all. Despite bedrock physical laws and overwhelming evidence, deniers continue to pretend there are reasons for doubt. Their disinformation campaigns, including letters to the editor, are often part of a fossil fuel industry con, designed to preserve their profits by delaying the actions that can save us from a world of hurt.
