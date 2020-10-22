Editor,
Proposition 13 was passed in 1978 to help people from being taxed out of their homes. For 42 years, this proposition has served Californians well, provided they could afford the constant bond measures being passed every election.
Time and time again, various groups have tried to nibble away at Proposition 13. Propositions 15 and 19 are just two more examples. The monied promoters create slick ads to convince you to vote for their proposition. Of course they only tell you about the parts that they think you’ll like. Proposition 19 is a classic. We can all agree that wildfire victims and firefighters deserve our support, but this proposition isn’t the way to do it. It’s just another way for politicians to get more money instead of managing priorities with the money they already have. Proposition 19 changes the tax liability for inherited property. So if the only thing you have to leave to your children is your home, then they might not be able to keep it unless one of them moves in.
If Proposition 19 doesn’t pass, then your children will be able to make their own decision as to whether they want to sell your home or keep it as a rental for a source of income. Don’t be fooled by the slick ads. Read the pros and cons in the Official Voter Information Guide.
If you want the state to dictate how your most valuable asset should be handled, then vote for Proposition 19. If you want to have your children decide what to do with their inheritance, then vote against it. The choice is yours. I just wanted you to be aware of the part of the proposition that no one is talking about.
John Douglass
Belmont
