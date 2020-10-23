Editor,
I take a little pill every morning. I take another pill at night. I take these pills because I have cardiovascular disease, a chronic condition. The pills don’t cure my disease, neither did the operation that put a small metal tube in my heart. My cardiologist made very sure I was aware of that when I was discharged — my disease was not cured and I had to carefully manage it for the rest of my life.
Many affordable housing advocates don’t support rent control because it doesn’t “solve” the “problem.” They view housing affordability as an acute disease we have to “cure.” But the lack of affordable housing is more like a chronic condition. It’s been a problem my whole lifetime. It was a problem for my parents’ generation. It was a problem for my grandparents’ generation.
Rent control is a tool that local communities can use to manage this chronic condition. It won’t “solve” the problem or “cure” the disease, but it will help real people who struggle every day to keep a roof over their heads. Yes on 21.
Michael Hitchcock
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.