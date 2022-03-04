Editor,
In reference to the letter written by Cherie Zaslawski (in the Feb. 18 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal) about Gavin Newsom’s dastardly plan to demand “vaccination passports” for the sole purpose of “surveillance of your every move.” Remember, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you!
I wonder how she deals with the fact that she probably carries a cellphone that already does that?
Bob Stine
San Mateo
