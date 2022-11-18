Mike Caggiano again suggests, “Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine” (Daily Journal, Nov. 8). Dialogue with who — Putin? If Mr.Caggiano lived in 1939, he would suggest to have dialogue with Hitler. Russia had played the major role in the defeat of Hitler — but now Russia follows steps of Nazi Germany. Unbelievable shame and disgrace!
Individuals who rob and kill people are just being arrested and imprisoned. Putin is a super-criminal, no dialogue with him either. The world should just topple his ugly regime, I mean, help it to collapse. Everybody is afraid of Russian nuclear weapon, but otherwise Russia is a weak and corrupted country, heavily dependent on import.
Brave Ukrainian soldiers must get all available modern weapons. On the other hand, there must be no business with Russia. America stopped buying Russian oil, but keeps buying Russian metals, including uranium, Russian plywood, etc. That also must be stopped. No dialogue and no business with criminals.
