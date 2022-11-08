Editor,
“Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine.” This was the pronouncement by a group call The Elders, an international collection of retired state leaders dedicated to peaceful solutions around the world. Former Irish President Mary Robinson heads up the group. Luckily, no one has asked the group to withdraw its statement on the subject, much as the progressive wing of the Democratic Party felt obliged to do. Although many of that group’s signers still thought it was just stating what was merely common sense. However, things now appear to be changing here as well. Perhaps the statement by Henry Kissinger may have finally struck a resonance in the otherwise tone deaf towers of Washington.
