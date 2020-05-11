Editor,
After reading letter writer Kathe Asaro’s comments in the May 2-3 edition concerning Linda Koelling’s perspective on “common sense” in the April 29 edition, I’d like to respond. Linda Koelling’s thoughts and ideas epitomize common sense. It’s a balanced, well-thought-out perspective on the COVID-19 situation and our response to it.
Books and articles will be written about the virus, long after time and thought and analysis are applied to it.
It may turn out that we passively obeyed orders without questioning anything about our civil rights.
Ms. Koelling is correct about the media. I don’t care if it’s Fox or MSNBC or NPR — it’s common knowledge that “if it bleeds it leads.”
Of course our media reports facts laced with fear and urgency. How else will they attract viewers and do well with advertisers?
Fear is a primal instinct. It’s a powerful motivator (or should I say manipulator in some cases). The threat of death wins every time.
I hope our government — federal and local — learns a lot from COVID-19. The next time there’s a pandemic we hopefully are better prepared and better educated about it.
Kathleen McCrea
Burlingame
