Editor,
Regarding the May 7-8 story, “Sea level rise work begins,” it is ironic that the examples given for the need to build a sea wall, by OneShoreline’s CEO, were catastrophes caused by pump failure during a rainstorm, not sea level rise. He actually illustrates the best reason not to build a wall, which is far likelier to cause flooding than preventing it.
Fighting nature is usually an expensive losing battle, and this is no exception. We are far better off adapting to rising sea level, rather than fighting it.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
