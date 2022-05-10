Diane Papan is a fighter, does her research and is passionate about constituent service. She is also incredibly skilled at balancing ever-competing needs to come up with a solution that works best for everyone, but also pragmatic enough to recognize when a compromise is not available.
Case in point, during the city of San Mateo’s discussion of accessory dwelling units, Papan tried to find a compromise on heights that might work for everyone. When it wasn’t getting support from the rest of the council, she moved to accept the higher limits. But she did the research, came up with her own plan and worked it until there was no longer a clear path forward. This is a small example, but meant to highlight the nitty-gritty of government service where Papan shines. Some may say compromise is not a success, but the art of it is too often missing in this day and age.
Finding common ground is always worth the effort. And this is the territory where Papan works best. She can move us forward while striking a balance that makes the most sense to most of us. She starts with her own view, takes in others’ perspective, and not just the loudest voices, and makes a decision that works best for the whole community.
She is in support of new housing and was one of five City Council votes who utilized new legislation to add two levels and 61 units of housing to the city’s Kiku Crossing development. She also recognizes the challenges in balancing state requirements and local perspectives particularly in the days after the state took away a much-used tool in redevelopment. Having someone in Sacramento fighting for financial support to enact state mandates will only benefit this Assembly district now and into the future.
She is plain-spoken and true, and you know from where she is coming. She is consistently creative and has the smarts to read a room when necessary. And she would hit the ground running. Some might even say such service at the state level is in her blood.
While Papan deserves your vote for Assembly District 21, it is hard not be impressed by Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale. Two of the biggest accomplishments in recent years was Redwood City’s RV parking program and its land swap with the county to facilitate a new navigation center. Hale was front and center in that effort and should be proud of the group accomplishment in making that happen.
South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman is able to intelligently articulate the socialist agenda well, and should draw some support because of it.
Hale has staked her claim on the progressive left, which is rising in power and influence in the state and region. If this agenda is for you, a vote for her certainly would make sense. Yet, Papan too is a strong progressive Democrat and knows how to play the political game to find common ground solutions that reflect the viewpoints of each and every one of us in our unique and diverse community. And that makes the most sense of all.
