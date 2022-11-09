The latest midterm election is history. Almost. Some ballots (maybe more than a few) remain to be counted. For those of a decidedly conservative bent living here, no matter how many votes are still to be tabulated, the ballgame was over even before it began.
The Republican Party in San Mateo County has become a depressing afterthought, barely a dangling participle in the grammar textbook of the body politic. That’s not news. A reasonable conversation about pressing issues has been long gone for several decades. That ship has sailed.
It’s a one-way political debate on the Peninsula. Races for important public offices between the parties are pretty much a foregone conclusion. It’s now such a one-trick pony that, due to recent changes in the election rules, two Democrats typically wind up running against each other in the finals. So much for vigorous debate.
Official registration figures provided by the county’s Elections Office reveal the depth of the GOP’s massive problem here: 243,100 Democrats were registered for this election; there were only 60,105 Republicans eligible to cast ballots; and, wait for it, 106,131 individuals declined to state a party preference at all.
It’s so bad for those on the right that, one week before the Tuesday election, the county’s GOP sent out an email declaring, “Don’t Give Up!” and urging the dispirited to vote. OK. That sounds a bit like the advice given to the embattled defenders of the Alamo.
And how did that desperate plea work out? Not well. Just channel the unfortunate ghosts of Jim Bowie and William Travis. But this is politics. So surrender is not really an option going forward. Forget about that GOP white flag.
MONKEYPOX SCARE HAS FIZZLED: In our ongoing effort to keep our devoted and erudite readership up to date on important matters affecting San Mateo County, we can reliably state that the dreaded monkeypox scourge has come and gone, if it was ever threatening the Peninsula’s general population in the first place.
The most recent data provided by the state’s Department of Public Health indicates that a minuscule total of 83 county individuals suffered from this much-hyped ailment this year.
Monkeypox, rarely fatal, had become a media darling, a new and convenient fright fest promoted as a handy successor to the legitimately dangerous COVID pandemic, until it wasn’t.
VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE SET: Veterans Day ceremonies will again be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
A concert at 10:30 a.m. will precede the official observance, which will include guest speakers, a color guard, a wreath presentation and other activities.
Originally, Veterans Day honored those who fought during World War I — which officially ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Now, the national holiday honors veterans of all of America’s far-flung conflicts.
THE PAR 3 IS A SAN MATEO GEM: The pandemic played hob with restaurants everywhere. Recovery, though, has begun in earnest. There are reinvigorated dining options throughout San Mateo County. One of them, interestingly enough, is located at San Mateo’s Poplar Creek Golf Course.
The Par 3 cafe/bar has turned out to be a stellar culinary venue. With a substantial menu (the fish and chips are a notable specialty) and reasonable prices, the Par 3 is worth a jaunt to the scenic Coyote Point recreation area. Parking is free.
HISTORY MADE AT MERCY HIGH: Last weekend’s Central Coast Section Division IV volleyball title is the first section team championship in any sport in the 91-year history of Burlingame’s Mercy High School, according to available records.
It’s even more significant because the Crusaders are homeless. They don’t have an on-campus gymnasium of their own. They are strictly road warriors. A fundraising program to finance a multiuse athletic facility is underway.
BURLINGAME VP IS IN REHAB: Dominic Bogue, a vice principal at Burlingame High School, continues to recover from severe injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near Lake Tahoe last month.
Initially, he was taken to a Reno hospital for emergency treatment and surgery. He was scheduled to be transferred to a Silicon Valley medical facility for extensive rehabilitation.
