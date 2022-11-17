It was surprising to see John Horgan’s column regarding the San Mateo County Republican Party describing us as a “depressing afterthought” while, the national results indicate differently. This is not to say that we haven’t had our challenges locally and the Democrats have done a tremendous job in seating candidates to local races. However, our base is very energized as we’ve painfully seen the impact of prolonged one-party rule in California, as evidenced by increasing homelessness, crime, financial mismanagement, dictatorial mandates and the squandering of our vast natural resources.
We believe that the recent election results are indicative of a trend to come, in which voters are more focused on issues as opposed to party affiliation, especially with independents. These voters are very dissatisfied with the current status quo, especially in issues such as: crime, homelessness and renegade school boards attempting to indoctrinate our children and labeling parents as a threat to democracy. Our stance on these issues will welcome these independents back to the electorate.
In this election cycle we had excellent candidates who performed well in their races and the SMGOP was very active in seating Republicans in uncontested, nonpartisan races.
The fact that John Horgan is taking notice of our actions is indicative of our impact, as we fight to improve the lives of all Californians, to educate our children and to make California a state we are all proud of.
The letter writer is the chair of the San Mateo County Republican Party.
