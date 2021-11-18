South San Francisco students at Martin Elementary School celebrated Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day for the first time Wednesday morning since the occasion was officially signed into state law earlier this year.
Fifth graders from the school four years ago organized to honor Bridges after learning about her during a lesson, gathering signatures to gain city, county, then state recognition in the form of a day to honor the civil rights hero.
“It’s amazing what kids can do, it really is,” said Deborah Carlino, the fifth grade teacher who encouraged her students to lead the charge for Bridges’ day. “Together one step at a time we can make a positive difference.”
Carlino said she encourages her students each year to pick an issue on which to focus their efforts to create change. She recalls that students were upset when they learned that Bridges did not yet have her own day. Since then, other classes have carried on with the effort for broader recognition.
Bridges’ official day is Nov. 14, the day she first entered the previously all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans as the first Back student. The first grader and her mother required the guard of U.S. marshals as white protesters hurled racial slurs as they walked to school.
As the only Black child to attend the school that year, Bridges was taught by herself in a classroom by the lone teacher who agreed to teach Black students at the time. Despite threats to poison her food and her family being ousted from their jobs, Bridges did not miss a single day of school that year.
“Ruby’s story is one of courage and bravery, and the fact that these kids united around her cause, we need to all step forward, take action,” said state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, who authored the bill making the day official in the state and joined the walk Wednesday morning. “We’re going to take this nationwide.”
Last year, 55 schools across seven states participated, walking to school in Bridges’ honor after being inspired by South San Francisco students. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade walked several blocks to Martin Elementary School Wednesday donned in purple T-shirts and many carrying signs with quotes from Bridges.
“Ruby was good. She was a good person,” said fourth-grade Martin Elementary student Kenneth Carrol. “I learned that they had people that didn’t like Ruby Bridges. She walked to school, and now we’re celebrating today.”
South San Francisco Councilmember Eddie Flores noted the importance of uplifting people of color and women as role models for students.
“This really teaches [students] the power of unity, regardless of your race,” said Flores. “She’s an important role model, both from the female perspective, but also a person of color.”
Martin Elementary is 98% students of color, and as a Title 1 school, receives federal money to support low-income students.
A group of Martin Elementary students along with Carlino met Bridges last year in Sacramento, and a video call with Bridges and students was planned for later in the day Wednesday.
While students from the original fifth grade class are now sophomores, Carlino said many of her students since then have chosen to continue to pursue Bridges’ day, now with their eyes on national recognition.
