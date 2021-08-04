State Sen. Josh Becker is calling for all school districts to require vaccinations for all teachers and staff before students return to school, or require all staff to be tested regularly for COVID-19.
“Now is the moment for us to create a wall of safety around our kids. That’s why I’m calling on school districts to require that the educators and their staff are fully vaccinated, or submit to very frequent COVID testing,” said Becker, D-San Mateo, at an Aug. 3 news conference at the Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto. “We’re at a tipping point in our fight against COVID-19. The delta variant is clearly an issue. It’s clearly very contagious.”
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control said the delta variant is about as transmissible as chicken pox with each infected person, on average, infecting eight or nine others, whereas the original strain was about two other people on average.
“If we lose another year of in-person learning, it will be 100% on us as adults,” Becker said. “The decision to get vaccinated is ultimately a personal decision. But it’s one that should be driven by science, not by politics.”
He said he was also prompted to push for this when he learned of outbreaks at schools including in Brentwood and the East Bay.
When asked if he expected any possible pushback from teachers or the teachers’ union, he said the teachers’ union has been very supportive.
“When I talk to other parents, when I talk to teachers, they want to return to school safely. We can allow that to happen,” he said.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten also urged people to get vaccinated in a July 26 statement.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to protect ourselves; our families; and the students, patients and communities we serve. As the delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases rise in unvaccinated communities, we are reminded just how unpredictable this virus is and how critical vaccinations are to keeping our schools open for in-person learning and preventing our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” she said in a statement.
Becker also strongly recommended that kids eligible to receive the vaccination at ages 12 and up, to do so.
“The difficulty children have faced being out of school and only performing school tasks virtually has been profound and we see it every day in our clinic,” said Dr. Jeremiah Davis associate medical director of pediatrics from the Ravenswood Family Health Center.
Davis also advocated for parents to have their children vaccinated if they are eligible. For children younger than 12, he said there is hope for a vaccine approved later this year or early next year.
“The toll that remote learning has exacted nationwide on children’s learning loss and on their mental health cannot be overstated. And nowhere is this more acute than in kids of color,” East Palo Alto Councilmember Antonio Lopez said. “And we owe it to them to get our bright young learners back to the classroom and give them the education they deserve.”
He said despite high vaccination rates, they still need to convince residents who don’t trust the vaccine especially as the delta variant continues to spread rapidly.
“We as a country and a county are going in the wrong direction, he said. “There is no reason that with all the resources the Silicon Valley has to offer, we cannot muster the political will, the legislative will necessary to keep this community safe.”
