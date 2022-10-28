An $85 million allocation of state and federal funding for the region’s 22 transit agencies will see $3.83 million go to Caltrain and $1.46 million to SamTrans, according to the Bay Area transportation agency Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
The money is part of a larger financial package allocated in June to fund the MTC’s Transit Transformation Action Plan. The 27-point project was developed in 2020 by the MTC’s Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force.
“I’m a big fan of any wayfinding and anything that makes it easier for folks to use our wonderful transit systems,” Caltrain and SamTrans Director Charles Stone said, who also serves on the Belmont City Council. “The large issue we confront is usually finding funding for these things, so I am pleased to see MTC is providing this much-needed allocation of dollars.”
The $85 million in funding comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and the state’s taxes on fuel and diesel fuel. MTC has set aside the money to use it for issues around fare coordination and integration between agencies, regional mapping and wayfinding, and accessibility. According to John Goodwin, assistant communications director with MTC, the distribution was based on a formula of pre-pandemic ridership numbers. Other organizations like BART will receive around $31 million, while the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will receive nearly $27 million. Goodwin said that MTC sent out some money in September, with some small amendments to the overall funding package at an Oct. 12 MTC programming and allocation committee meeting.
“This is an ongoing process, but the overall numbers for SamTrans and Caltrain and others will remain constant,” Goodwin said.
