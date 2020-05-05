O say can you see the day arriving when Millbrae officials pick a city flag?
Because that time is coming soon, according to a Tuesday, April 28, discussion in which the Millbrae City Council narrowed proposed designs for the city’s first ever flag.
Following a campaign seeking suggestions from residents and community members who were encouraged to craft their own flags, councilmembers pared down their initial nine entries to four finalists.
The finalists are variations of the city’s logo — a red M, emitting sun rays proposed on a gold backdrop, with Millbrae spelled underneath. Councilmembers requested the symbol also be shown also on a white backdrop, and without the city’s name on the flag.
Once the alternative designs are available, councilmembers are expected to pick their favorite to fly alongside the Stars and Stripes and California flag in front of Millbrae City Hall.
The initiative was launched by Public Works Director Khee Lim, who noticed the city has never adopted a formal flag since its incorporation in 1948. He suggested its creation could serve as a gift offered to sister cities, or it could be raised at city events. Some councilmembers had speculated years ago a city commission created a Millbrae flag, but its design couldn’t be tracked down.
During the discussion, councilmembers shared differing perspectives on the designs. Councilwoman Anne Oliva expressed comfort with the preferred proposal, while Councilwoman Gina Papan said she would have liked the red on the flag to be a bolder shade. Meanwhile, Councilman Wayne Lee said he would like the flag to include the city’s motto — “a place in the sun” — but the proposal yielded limited support.
City Manager Tom Williams said he will try to get mock flags printed in advance of the next discussion on the issue, so officials can get a sense of how they would look.
For his part, Lee encouraged officials to take the proposal and “run it up the flagpole,” in anticipation of a future decision.
In other business, councilmembers also examined the potential damage done to the city’s budget by the coronavirus shutdown.
A report suggested the pandemic could result in the city losing between an estimated $700,000 to $3 million, depending on the severity of the hit to the local economy and other tax income sources.
Lee suggested officials prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, while budgeting for the coming fiscal year.
“To be proactive, it’s best to assume the worst-case scenario,” he said. “That way, we can plan ahead.”
Lee said he favored financial belt-tightening in preparation for the lost income, but could not support layoffs or significant service reductions. Williams said no job cuts are immediately on the horizon.
Looking ahead, Williams said travel activity resuming at San Francisco International Airport will key to the city’s economy. As it stands, he said the city’s hotel occupancy rate is around 10%, largely due to the loss of people coming in and out of the nearby airport.
With an expectation that more business will be allowed to resume over the coming week, Papan expressed optimism the local economy will begin to rebound.
Williams too shared positive projections, noting that the city holds sufficient reserve funds to offset any immediate economic harm.
“We are in pretty good shape between now and the next fiscal year,” he said.
But Mayor Reuben Holober balanced the optimism against an expectation that the city’s financial footing will slip.
“It’s going to be a difficult road and I think we will have to do a lot of belt tightening but things are moving positively and we have to look forward in Millbrae in terms of new economic development,” he said.
