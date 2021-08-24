An East Palo Alto man pleaded no contest to robbery and assault with a firearm after allegedly robbing multiple people in Peninsula cities of their MacBooks after offering to buy them on Craigslist, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Dijon Brown, 21, faces a maximum of 12 years in state prison at his scheduled sentencing date of Nov. 29, prosecutors said. He allegedly robbed two people in South San Francisco of their laptop after agreeing to buy it from them on Craigslist and used the same tactic on a man in Redwood City. He later allegedly committed a street robbery in Burlingame of another person walking with his cellphone. The robberies occurred July 15 and 16 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.