BART has closed service to the Daly City and Colma stations Friday morning due to a hazardous materials situation at the Daly City station, BART officials said.
BART first reported a temporary stop of service at the Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations at 10:12 a.m. at the request of Daly City fire and police officials.
The Daly City station was subsequently evacuated at 10:36 a.m., according to BART. Service to the Balboa Park station has resumed as of 11:25 a.m., according to BART officials.
As a result of the closures, BART's yellow line is currently operating between Antioch and Balboa Park and between the South San Francisco and San Francisco International Airport stations.
The BART blue line is operating between Dublin and Balboa Park, while the red line is operating between the Richmond and Bay Fair stations and between South San Francisco and Millbrae.
The BART green line is also operating between Berryessa in San Jose and MacArthur in Oakland. Only the yellow and blue lines are traveling between Oakland and San Francisco as of 11 a.m.
Muni service to Daly City BART, including the 14R, 28 and 54 routes, is also temporarily paused.
No other information was immediately available from BART or Daly City fire officials.
