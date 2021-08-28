A previously reported deal to sell the site of the former Crestmoor High School campus in San Bruno to a developer to build housing has been scrapped, leaving uncertainty about the site’s future and officials eyeing a deal with a new buyer.
The 40 acres at 300 Piedmont Ave., owned by the San Mateo Union High School District, was previously slated to be sold to developer J.R. Horton with a plan to build between 120 and 200 single-family homes.
But according to a presentation during the San Bruno City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the developer informed the city in July that it was no longer in contract with the school district regarding the purchase of the property.
Plans to sell to another developer, Summerhill Homes, are in the works, according to the presentation.
The J.R. Horton sale would have seen between 120 and 200 homes built on the 40-acre property, which is zoned for single-family homes only. A final sale price was estimated to be as much as $125 million depending on how much, if any, affordable housing the development would have contained.
A key concern surrounding development of the site is the preservation of the recreation space, which currently includes soccer fields.
“One of our main concerns is the soccer fields, the fields that are utilized by many people, whether it’s for the track, or for our soccer programs,” said San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina, who added that the school district “holds the cards” in the negotiations.
Per the city’s general plan, any deal would require at least 12 acres be left for recreation use in what would be privately owned but publicly available land — though this could be changed if the general plan were to be amended.
An amendment reducing recreation space at the Crestmoor site would likely require recreation space be added elsewhere in the city.
The Crestmoor High School closed in 1980, and the most recent occupant of the site was the Peninsula Alternative High School which moved in 2019, the same year the school district first expressed interest in selling.
Also discussed during Tuesday’s meeting were ways to help better facilitate a sale, including the city’s plan to proceed with an economic analysis to place a value on the 12-acre general plan requirement, as well as the option to develop standards for the residential development, something the city has yet to do.
The school district held a closed session meeting on the development deal Thursday morning, according to Medina.
