Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Senior Showcase at Senior Day at the Fair! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires July 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Colma Vice Mayor Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council on Monday, citing recent changes in her health that prevent her from performing her responsibilities.
“I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community,” said Gonzalez, whose last day serving on the council will be Sept. 5.
Gonzalez expressed her gratitude for the support and friendship she has received from the Colma community through the years and asked for privacy as she retires.
“We are all in support of the Vice Mayor’s decision and are thankful for her leadership, kindness, and commitment to the community,” Mayor Helen Fisicaro said in response to the announcement. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve alongside her and we are grateful for her many years of service.”
Gonzalez was born in San Francisco, though her family moved to Colma, a small town in San Mateo County, when she was in kindergarten.
Gonzalez attended Colma Elementary/Intermediate K-8 and graduated from Jefferson High School, after which she attended San Francisco State University and obtained a degree in visual communication.
Gonzalez began working for the town of Colma in 1989 as the public information officer, beginning her long career in public service.
In 2002, she was first appointed, then elected treasurer, a position she held for six years. In 2008, she joined City Council, where she has served for 14 years, including two terms as mayor.
Gonzalez’s term is set to run out in 2024, and the City Council will soon discuss how best to fill the vacated seat for the remaining two years.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.