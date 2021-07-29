The Metropolitan Transportation Commission Blue Ribbon Task Force has ratified its long-awaited Transit Transformation Action Plan to improve the Bay Area transit system in the short and long term, with representatives celebrating the milestone.
I do believe the Transformation Action Plan is a document we should all be extremely proud of,” Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said. “It reflects a year’s worth of active discussions and deliberations and assessments by all of us about the challenges that we face and the places we need to focus on and how we are going to make sure that we serve riders first.”
The Transit Transformation Action Plan established actions needed to improve the Bay Area’s transit system to be more efficient, connected and user friendly. Action topics addressed include fare-payment coordination and integration, transit priority on roads to increase bus speeds and reliability, bus and rail network management reform, connected network planning, data collection and coordination, accessibility and funding.
The plan also calls for funding and completing a business-case analysis of potential transit network management reforms by mid-2022. It also will convene stakeholders to identify priorities and funding options for a future transportation ballot measure for new transit funding by late 2023.
The Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force approved the 27 near-term actions at its July 26 meeting. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, created the 32-member group in May 2020 to help identify near-term steps for long-term transit network management and governance reforms. MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the Bay Area.
Chiu, who is on the MTC, thanked the Blue Ribbon Task Force for its work over 14 months to chart a recovery path and reform.
“We all know this conversation is not yet over, but every person on this body has been so committed to restoring transit and making it better than it was before COVID hit,” Chiu said.
MTC Commissioner Gina Papan, also a Millbrae councilmember, was glad to see funding for branded mapping and wayfinding pilot projects approved for parts of the region. She highlighted its ability to create an easier experience for the rider by having more consistent schedules and information at stations and on apps.
“I think we are going to see significant, positive changes throughout the region, but in particular San Mateo County,” Papan said.
She acknowledged future funding would be needed for some actions but noted the Blue Ribbon Task Force was focused on being efficient and effective with current funding.
“The task force is committed to seeking additional funding should it be needed, which it likely will be needed in the future,” Papan said.
She hopes to see continued enhanced coordination between transit operators but noted a lot of work is needed.
“We have made some huge progress, but there is a lot left to do, and when you are talking about 27 different transit agencies, it makes things complicated,” Papan said.
Caltrain Board Member Charles Stone, also SamTrans chair and Belmont mayor, said while most agree there needs to be a more efficient transit system, the question is who is best to decide that and implement. Stone liked more wayfinding and mapped planning for riders. He noted that fare coordination sounded great, but he was worried about revenue loss for Caltrain and SamTrans and if funding would be available to offset potential revenue losses.
“I certainly don’t want to diminish the work of the folks that are on the committee. I know they worked really hard on this. I really wish local stakeholders had been a little more engaged by the committee and listened to a little bit more by the committee,” Stone said.
The action report will now go to the full MTC commission for approval and public comment. People can go to mtc.ca.gov/news/blue-ribbon-task-force-approves-actions-guide-post-pandemic-future-bay-area-transit-network for more information about the action plan.
