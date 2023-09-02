The 51st Belmont Greek Festival is set for the weekend to celebrate Greek culture with food and entertainment for all.
The event is from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 2-3 at Holy Cross Church at 900 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. General admission is $5, seniors and youths aged 13-17 are $3. Children 12 and under are free. Local parking and free shuttle service is available. Food options include moussaka, spanakopita, tiropita, gyros, calamari, souvlakia and lamb. Desserts include baklava, Greek butter cookies, pastries and more.
