Belmont police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the Bank of America on 2000 block of Ralston Avenue Friday morning.
At about 11 a.m., police received a call about a bank robbery at the location. The man had inferred that he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Investigators are working with witnesses and surrounding agencies to determine the identity of the suspect. Anyone with information or tips are asked to call the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400.
