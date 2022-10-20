TUESDAY
Volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-Burlingame 1
The Gators (8-0 WBAL Foothill, 20-4 overall) clinched the outright WBAL Foothill Division championship in style, predictably ruined Mercy-Burlingame’s final home match of the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 victory at Serra. SHP showcased its depth with setters Isabelle Marco, Jillian Amaro and Erika Maas combining for a staggering 60 assists. Marco totaled 22 kills and 29 assists, while Mia Radeff added 18 kills, Tatum Baker 13 kills and Naomi Watson 1-. Libero Ellie Wheeler continues to anchor the defense, she totaled 19 digs.
The WBAL Foothill title is SHP’s first since 2012, and the program’s first outright crown since 2011. It is the first in the career of head coach Ali Magner.
Menlo School 3, Notre Dame-SJ 1
Sophomore Lily Kautai added a rare type of double-double with 15 digs and 11 service aces, as the Lady Knights took outright control of second place in the WBAL Foothill Division with a 25-10,26-28, 25-16, 30-28 over Notre Dame-San Jose. Brooke Dombkowski added a normal double-double for Menlo with 16 kills and 15 digs.
Castilleja 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
For the second time in three matches, Karly Bordin scored 25 kills for the Tigers, but it was not enough in a 20-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-12, 15-10 comeback win for Castilleja. Bordin hit at a .476 clip. NDB freshman Gia Rivera added 14 kills for the Tigers. With the loss, the Tigers fall to third place in the WBAL Foothill Division standings, tied with Mercy-Burlingame, who also lost Tuesday.
Burlingame 3, Hillsdale 0
Ella Duong served up a storm and Burlingame (10-2 PAL Bay, 20-5 overall) avenged its loss to reigning league champ Hillsdale (9-3, 22-9) from earlier in the season in a battle for first place in the PAL Bay Division. Duong totaled 10 aces and added 10 kills, while Morgan Toomey scored a match-high 13 kills for the Panthers. With the win, Burlingame remains deadlocked atop the PAL Bay standings with Aragon, while Hillsdale falls to third place. Rachel Reed paced the Knights with six kills and four blocks.
Aragon 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Lady Dons (10-2 PAL Bay, 19-9 overall) maintained a share of first place in the PAL Bay Division with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-20 win over Half Moon Bay (3-9, 11-16). Sophie Rubenstein led the attack with 12 kills and a .476 hitting percentage, while Isabella Bartlewski scored 10 kills and Jessica Castroviejo was in on five blocks. Aragon is tied for first place with Burlingame with two regular-season matches to play, neither of them head-to-head.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (10-0 PSAL Bay, 27-7 overall) wrapped up its perfect record inn Private School Athletic League Bay Division action with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of More-San Jose.
Menlo-Atherton (6-6 PAL Bay, 12-13) bounced back to earn a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 win at home over Sequoia (5-7, 11-14).
Carlmont (4-8 PAL Bay, 12-13 overall) rolled to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 sweep at home of Terra Nova (1-11, 6-22).
Capuchino (12-0 PAL Ocean, 20-11 overall) kept control of first place in the PAL Ocean Division with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of El Camino (8-4, 13-6) in San Bruno.
Second-place San Mateo (11-1 PAL Ocean, 17-7 overall) remained in striking distance of first-place Capuchino with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 win over South City (2-10, 6-18).
The Wildcats earned a 25-20, 13-15, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 win at home over Westmoor.
Mills swept 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 at Jefferson.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 6, San Mateo 1
The top four teams in the PAL Bay Division all won, keeping second-place Carlmont and third-place Burlingame one game apart in the standings with two regular-season matches to play. The Panthers (9-3 PAL Bay) swept doubles play, with No. 1s Kaleai Daga and Izzy Kossar winning 6-2, 6-4 over Katie Hong and Lucy Ko. Burlingame No. 1 single Ella Rafferty rolled 6-4, 6-0 against Anika Shah.
It is going to be tough for the Panthers to catch Carlmont in the standings, considering they close their regular season next Tuesday against first-place Menlo-Atherton. Both the second- and third-place teams will host their openers PAL playoffs team tournament slated to begin next Wednesday.
Sequoia 7, South City 0
The first-place Ravens (12-0 PAL Ocean) kept their one-game lead in the PAL Ocean Division standings over second-place Capuchino. Sequoia dropped just one set, with No. 2 single Kylie Ho defeating Lauren Ta 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Zoe Zemanek and No. 1 doubles Ciara Carroll and Leila Berman each won 6-0, 6-0. The PAL Ocean receives just one berth in the PAL team tournament starting next week. Sequoia and Cap meet Thursday. The Ravens won head-to-head over Cap 5-2 in the first round of league play.
Aragon 5, Hillsdale 2
The Lady Dons (7-5 PAL Bay) will likely open the PAL team tournament on the road, having all but locked up fourth place in the PAL Bay Division. Their crosstown rivalry matchup at home against Hillsdale saw Aragon win at the top, with No. 1 single Varsha Jawadi rolling 6-0, 6-0 over Robyn Matsumoto, and No. 1 doubles Shreya Arjun and Kexin Zhang winning 6-1, 6-1 over Sophia Cheng and Emily Duncan.
Capuchino 6, Terra Nova 1
The second-place Mustangs (11-1 PAL Ocean) stayed one game behind Sequoia in the PAL Ocean Division standings, sweeping singles play at Terra Nova. Cap No. 1 Ayama Watabiki led the way with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Emmy Kravitz. Terra Nova No. 2 doubles Amelia Roberts and Faye Coughlin earned the Tigers’ only win 6-4, 6-3 over Caitlin Wong and Sabrina Ramirez.
In other action …
Carlmont (10-2 PAL Bay) swept at home over Half Moon Bay (1-11). … M-A (12-0 PAL Bay) swept at home past Woodside (4-8). … Mills (7-5 PAL Ocean) took care of business, sweeping Oceana (3-9) at Burlingame. … El Camino (8-4 PAL Ocean) earned a 4-3 win at home over Westmoor (5-7) with a close win at No. 4 singles. No. 4 Sahari Avilal prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Precious Mangubat. Westmoor No. 2 doubles Catherine Nightingale and Kayla Domine made things interesting with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 comeback win over Joe Gonzalez and Milo Menendez.
Girls’ water polo
Woodside 13, Aragon 4
The Wildcats (6-3 PAL Bay, 13-6 overall) wrapped up third place in the PAL Bay Division with a convincing win in their home pool over Aragon (4-5, 10-8). Edana Wang led the way with a double hat trick, and Arianna Gerola added four goals.
Carlmont 10, Notre Dame-Belmont 9
Audrey Finigan scored a game-high six goals for the Scots (2-7 PAL Bay, 3-9 overall) who had to earn it on defense after third-quarter surge by NDB (0-9, 5-14). Tigers goalkeeper Samantha Gould recorded 11 saves, while Mallory Moore scored a team-high five goals.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 3, Aragon 0
Wildcats (6-3 PAL Bay, 7-7 overall) goalkeeper Max Mueller recorded a shutout, fending off the Dons (5-4 PAL Bay) with 20 saves. Charles Connolly had two of Woodside’s three goals.
With the win, the Wildcats created a three-way tie atop the Bay Division standings, with Hillsdale and Menlo-Atherton with one match left in the regular season.
College
Men’s soccer
Skyline 1, Santa Rosa 1
The Trojans (8-3-1) snapped a three-game losing streak with a late equalize in non-conference play at Santa Rosa Junior College (6-2-5). The Bear Cubs scored in the 65th minute but Skyline answered in the 70th on an unassisted goal by Dan Lulseged. Skyline goalkeeper Agustin Duenas totaled four saves. The Trojans have endured a Jekyll-and-Hyde season, having opened the year with eight straight wins before losing three straight.
Women’s soccer
Skyline 3, Ohlone 0
Dominique Garibay totaled all three assists as the Lady Trojans (1-1-1 Coast North, 6-2-1 overall) earned their first win in Coast Conference North play at winless Ohlone-Fremont (0-4, 0-11). Jacquline Marlene Chavez, Thifanie-Gracia Djimasbe and Karlina Sanchez each scored for Skyline.
